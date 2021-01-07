Over 29,000 devices verified by GNBS in 2020

Kaieteur News – Despite being faced with COVID-19 related challenges, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), the national measurement institute, was able to verify a total of 29,675 new devices. These, according to the entity’s Public Relation Officer, Mr. Lloyd David, included 638 scales, 1,473 masses and 27,554 electricity meters for the Guyana Power and Light Inc.

This, he said, indicates an overall increase in new devices verified as compared to the year 2019.

In fact David said, that many of the targets set by GNBS at the beginning of the year were met, notwithstanding setbacks caused by the pandemic.

Significant efforts, he explained, were made under the Legal Metrology Programme to verify weighing and measuring devices used in commerce to protect consumers and ensure equity in trade. In addition, under its Industrial Metrology Programme, the GNBS continued to provide calibration services to a wide range of stakeholders during the year.

For devices already in use at shops, markets, and other locations such as supermarkets, manufacturing companies, rice mills, hospitals, airlines, post offices, David said that a total of 5,009 scales, 9,977 masses, 140 weighbridge scales, 202 electricity meters, and 59 moisture meters were verified.

For volumetric measurements, the GNBS verified 1,722 petrol pumps, 270 bulk meters, 30 storage tanks and 114 fuel tanker wagons, the PRO revealed in a press statement. “These devices were verified for Rubis, GuyOil, Sol Guyana and other private companies countrywide to ensure measurement accuracy and conformance to safety requirements,” David noted.

Overall, he added, there was a notable decline in the verification of devices already in use during 2020 when compared to 2019. This, he said, could be attributed to necessary precautionary measures taken by the GNBS during the pandemic.

Last year, he revealed there was also a significant decline in the surveillance inspections, which are done to ensure that devices in use at shops and markets countrywide are stamped and in acceptable condition. “Only 1217 surveillance visits were conducted, which resulted in 269 devices being seized and removed because they were either inaccurate, unverified or in a deplorable condition,” David shared.

Notably, in 2020, the GNBS, he said, conducted a series of measurements training for the Guyana Police Force (GPF) which focused on the verification and use of breathalyzers, speed guns and the use of international system of units.

David revealed too that for Legal Metrology, in 2020, the GNBS worked to ensure it fulfilled its measurement role in the Oil and Gas Sector. Throughout the year, he said, Inspectors were fully involved in monitoring the verification of custody transfer meters on the Floating Production Storage Offloading vessel, offshore. For Industrial Metrology, he added, the GNBS continued to provide vital calibration services as industries increased the use and demand for traceable and reliable measurements in Guyana. Measuring instruments were calibrated in the areas of Mass, Dimension, Volume, Pressure, and Temperature. This resulted in the calibrations of 1,679 measuring instruments during 2020.

According to David too, the GNBS is looking to expand its services to stakeholders in both Legal Metrology and Industrial Metrology. For 2021, he said, the GNBS has procured a fitted Mobile Unit, which will be visiting strategic locations across the country to conduct the mobile verification of devices used at Markets and other business outlets. In addition, the Bureau is actively looking to employ Inspectors within other outlying regions to ensure access to its services. The PRO revealed too that, “there will be expansion of calibration services in the areas of volume, temperature, pressure, and torque, which are heavily demanded by industry.”