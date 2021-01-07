Line Top, Bachelor’s XI triumph at Success Games

Kaieteur News – Over a three days period, outstanding performances coupled with sportsmanship, harmony and respect were the order of the day. The results from the games have left some wounds, but also left marks of accomplishments and unity among not only those that participated in the games, but members of the community. The games were played in the Open category, Married Men XI versus Bachelor’s XI at Success ground, East Coast Demerara, recently.

In the Open encounter, both Line Top and Success Scheme fielded a number of talented players within the softball arena; however Line Top prevailed by 110 runs. Line Top won the toss and elected to take first strike, amassing a hefty total of 219 from its allotted 20 overs. Fazal Rafeek made a compelling 92, while he was supported by Tai Singh 43. Bowling for Success Scheme, Suraj Budhoo and Kevin Olford picked up two for 30 and two for 33 respectively.

Fazal Rafiek returned with the ball to claim three for 16, while Leo Singh and Dayram Ramnauth captured three for 23 and two for 18 respectively as Success Scheme was bundled out for 109 in 13 overs. Kevin Olford made 32.

In the other traditional fixture, Bachelors XI made light work of what seemed to be a mammoth total against Married Men XI. Married Man XI opted to take first strike and scored 174 for nine off their allotted 15 overs. Ravi Ramnauth made 49 and Suraj Boodhoo 32; Seepersaud (only name provided) bagged four for 24 off three overs and Kelvin Orford two for 33 off three overs.

In reply, Bachelor’s XI crossed the line 14 overs for the loss of three wickets. Travis Fung scored 84 not out and Orford 53.

Because of inclement weather the Over 35 game was postponed. It has been 21 years and counting since this activity has been part of the Success community and the Organisers would like to profoundly express gratitude to the following individuals/businesses that have been contributing generously in making this event a successful one over the years and continues to be supportive; Jai Keshan Construction, Prosperity Taxi Service, Chung Man Taxi Service, R&B Construction and Anand Persaud.