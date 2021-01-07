Latest update January 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Gunmen open fire on home of Ponzi Scheme operators

Jan 07, 2021 News

Yuri Garcia Dominguez and his wife, Ateeka Ismael.

Kaieteur News – The home of Ponzi Scheme operators, Yuri Garcia Dominguez and his wife Ateeka Ismael reportedly came under gunfire last night.
According to reports, three gunmen turned up at his premises at Enterprise, East Coast Demerara and started shooting. The men, according to police, were spotted exiting, and then re-entering the vehicle after the shooting.
Kaieteur News was told that Dominguez was not at home at the time of the shooting. An investigation has since been launched into the matter.
Dominguez and his wife are the principals of Accelerated Capital Firm Inc, a company which allegedly swindled at least 17,000 Guyanese of millions of dollars.
The couple is currently before the court facing multiple fraud charges. They have since promised to repay those who had invested with them.
However, many had since told Kaieteur News that they are still to receive payments and have accused Dominguez and his wife of fooling them on numerous occasions.

