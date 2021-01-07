Latest update January 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

David dominoes set for Sunday at Bagotstown

Jan 07, 2021 Sports

Organiser Mark Wiltshire (2nd from left) accepts one of the prizes from Dwayne Atkins of Q’s Group of Companies in the presence of from left Pam Lyght of Alicia’s Delicacies and Catering Service, XUXA Atkins and Sean David of Lil Hole bar.

Kaieteur News – Shawn David will be hosting his birth anniversary dominoes competition on Sunday at Lil Hole bar, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara.
Entrance fee is $12,000, while $30,000 will be added to the prizes. The competition will commence at 14:00hrs and teams are asked to be at the venue 30 minutes prior to the schedule time for play to start.
Teams can contact Mark Wiltshire on 659-8672 for registration.
The competition is being sponsored by Lil Hole Bar, Target Hardware, Q’s Group of Companies, Tony’s Jewellery Store, Alisha’s Delicacies and Catering Service and Zoey’s Investment.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

David dominoes set for Sunday at Bagotstown

David dominoes set for Sunday at Bagotstown

Jan 07, 2021

Kaieteur News – Shawn David will be hosting his birth anniversary dominoes competition on Sunday at Lil Hole bar, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara. Entrance fee is $12,000, while $30,000 will be...
Read More
Shepherd test positive for COVID-19 Says he has no symptoms

Shepherd test positive for COVID-19 Says he has...

Jan 07, 2021

RHTYSC completes another successful year despite Covid-19 pandemic

RHTYSC completes another successful year despite...

Jan 07, 2021

Very Quiet 2020 for hockey

Very Quiet 2020 for hockey

Jan 07, 2021

Line Top, Bachelor’s XI triumph at Success Games

Line Top, Bachelor’s XI triumph at Success

Jan 07, 2021

Motor Racing also suffers severe hit in 2020 review

Motor Racing also suffers severe hit in 2020...

Jan 06, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]