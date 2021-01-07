David dominoes set for Sunday at Bagotstown

Latest update January 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Shawn David will be hosting his birth anniversary dominoes competition on Sunday at Lil Hole bar, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara.
Entrance fee is $12,000, while $30,000 will be added to the prizes. The competition will commence at 14:00hrs and teams are asked to be at the venue 30 minutes prior to the schedule time for play to start.
Teams can contact Mark Wiltshire on 659-8672 for registration.
The competition is being sponsored by Lil Hole Bar, Target Hardware, Q’s Group of Companies, Tony’s Jewellery Store, Alisha’s Delicacies and Catering Service and Zoey’s Investment.
