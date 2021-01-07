Bandits on the de loose

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – People getting rob every day. Pick-pocket return. Dem picking yuh pocket in de minibus. Dem putting bag pun yuh leg and den one of dem friend gan create distraction in de bus while dem push a razor blade through de bag and cut out yuh money from yuh pockets.

People phone getting snatch every day. A lot of people who walking around with fancy phone is thieving phone. Nuff a dem wah pamping a scene with de latest phone is phone wah was somebody else own. But up to now, de phone companies cannot come up with a plan fuh kill phones wah get stolen so as to deter phone theft.

As soon as night step in, people locking dem gate and dem door. All dem people wah used to relax in dem hammock under dem bottom house, gat to lack dem door and guh upstairs because dem lil boys storming house as soon as nightfall come.

People hijacking hire cars. Dem driver wukking hard fuh put food pun dem table. Some of dem gat to wuk 10-12 hours every day. And dem gat loan to pay fuh dem car. And dem bandits come and tek away dem car and put dem man in debt.

Is a lot of thieving tekkin place. But de biggest bandits in Guyana are those who steal our natural resources and pay us next-to-nothing. Dem creaming off we wealth and throwing scraps at we and we jumping up when we government give we a $25,000, instead of G$25M to which we are each entitled.

Talk half and ask yuhself: Who is de hand-it and who is bandit?