Woman, 59, killed by police vehicle on pedestrian crossing

– during three-lane EBD traffic system

Kaieteur News – A 59-year-old woman was yesterday morning struck down and killed as she was heading to work by a Guyana Police Force (GPF) vehicle.

The incident occurred on the Nandy Park Public Road, East Bank Demerara, while the rush hour three-lane system was in place.

The dead woman has been identified as Dulmatie Deochand called ‘Aunty Dolly,’ of Section ‘C,’ Block Y, Golden Grove, EBD.

According to information received, the accident occurred at around 07:26 hrs.

Kaieteur News understands that the woman was heading to her workplace, M.S. Hack & Sons Supermarket, which is located a short distance from the pedestrian crossing.

Reports are that minibus, PWW 7172, owned by the GPF, and driven by a police constable at that time, was heading north along the western side of the eastern carriageway. At the time, the traffic was converted into a three-lane system heading to the city.

The incident would raise alarm bells about a similar accident not far away, a few weeks ago, in which a man unaware of the three-lane system, walked in front of a truck and was killed.

The police constable reportedly told police that he was driving at a slow rate when he was saw Deochand approaching the pedestrian crossing. He further stated that as he was about eight feet away from the crossing, the woman started to cross the road, on the pedestrian crossing. Upon seeing this, he claimed that he tried to swerve to avoid a collision, but ended up hitting the woman.

As a result of the hit, Deochand fell. She was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

The constable is currently in custody as investigation continues.

Speaking with this publication, the woman’s niece related that her aunt suffered a broken neck, broken arm, bruises to her face and a hole was seen on the left side of her face.

The woman stated that only the night before the accident, her aunt and her three sons had visited them and they were all laughing and having a great time.

She stated that the last conversation she had with Deochand was her saying that she has to take time off from work to do some checkups at the hospital, because she wasn’t feeling well.

She described her aunt as a very hard working, quiet and helpful woman. Deochand leaves to mourn her four children and other relatives.

Yesterday, also the Commissioner of Police (ag), Nigel Hoppie, along with the Commander of Region 4 ‘B’, Linden Isles, and the other members of the force, visited the family of the woman and assured them that a thorough investigation would be done and that no stone would be left unturned.