We out de blocks slowly

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Guyana know since last August that it would be receiving vaccines when one was developed and approved. But is only now that a 20-person team has been established. And is only this week dem call dem first meeting. Other countries done start preparing months ago and India just had a dry-run. But Guyana out de blocks slow.

But is suh we stay. We like confusion. We like see people line up. It does mek some officials feel powerful that people gat fuh line up and wait pun dem.

Dat is a legacy of de days of Guylines. Dem had cashiers at dem government place wah selling things who used to be like Queen. Everybody bowing to dem because is dem gat to give you a slip fuh get a two-pint of cooking oil.

When yuh go to de beef shop, de butcher used to put nuff bone in yuh order. And yuh gat fuh tek and mek soup wit it because he could refuse to sell yuh. Dem had grocery shop owners who used to holler pun yuh and threaten to put yuh out de shop. When yuh go to de bank fuh a loan, dem officials used to gat you waiting whole day fuh see dem.

Is dat same mentality we pass down today. Dem government people does like push yuh around and gat yuh pun a run-a round. So nah surprise if when de time come fuh de vaccine, dem gat people line up for hours.

But dem boys seh dat starting late gat it benefits. We can learn from de mistakes of dem other countries. Right now things moving very slow with de vaccination and dat is something we can look at and try to avoid when we turn come fuh get de leff-leff vaccines.