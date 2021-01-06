We out de blocks slowly

Latest update January 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 06, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Guyana know since last August that it would be receiving vaccines when one was developed and approved. But is only now that a 20-person team has been established. And is only this week dem call dem first meeting. Other countries done start preparing months ago and India just had a dry-run. But Guyana out de blocks slow.
But is suh we stay. We like confusion. We like see people line up. It does mek some officials feel powerful that people gat fuh line up and wait pun dem.
Dat is a legacy of de days of Guylines. Dem had cashiers at dem government place wah selling things who used to be like Queen. Everybody bowing to dem because is dem gat to give you a slip fuh get a two-pint of cooking oil.
When yuh go to de beef shop, de butcher used to put nuff bone in yuh order. And yuh gat fuh tek and mek soup wit it because he could refuse to sell yuh. Dem had grocery shop owners who used to holler pun yuh and threaten to put yuh out de shop. When yuh go to de bank fuh a loan, dem officials used to gat you waiting whole day fuh see dem.
Is dat same mentality we pass down today. Dem government people does like push yuh around and gat yuh pun a run-a round. So nah surprise if when de time come fuh de vaccine, dem gat people line up for hours.
But dem boys seh dat starting late gat it benefits. We can learn from de mistakes of dem other countries. Right now things moving very slow with de vaccination and dat is something we can look at and try to avoid when we turn come fuh get de leff-leff vaccines.
Jan 06, 2021Kaieteur News – Motor racing fans and competitors would be grateful that two events got underway last season before covid-19 put a halt on social activities since other sports like Rugby and...
Jan 06, 2021
Jan 06, 2021
Jan 06, 2021
Jan 06, 2021
Jan 05, 2021
Kaieteur News – I wanted to ignore Vincent Alexander’s last letter on me in KN (Jan. 4) because I told myself who... more
Kaieteur News – Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, is the representative of government. He is not the representative of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]