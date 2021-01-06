Motor Racing also suffers severe hit in 2020 review

Kaieteur News – Motor racing fans and competitors would be grateful that two events got underway last season before covid-19 put a halt on social activities since other sports like Rugby and basketball didn’t get any play.

More so, ‘Ravi’ Singh who narrowly escaped his motorcar that spontaneously caught fire during the first round of the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) Endurance Championship round one at the South Dakota Circuit last year January, would’ve been more grateful.

Following the incident he had shared with the media that he is currently in a stable condition as he nurses back to health. “Everything is okay. It’s a lot of pain but I am trying with it. Thank God that I am still alive, I had to think fast and get out the car while it was still driving just to save myself and it’s an experience that I will never forget. I must also thank everyone who was there to help me.”

Singh was in third overall in the race meet that saw 20 cars starting and he was seeded in first place of the unlimited class before the incident, which he was lucky to survive with just a first degree burn to his left thigh and hand.

According to unofficial results, before the accident, defending champion Adrian Fernandes was leading the race with Danny Persaud in second place, followed by Singh in his Miracle Optical sponsored motorcar. The endurance race began with Shairaz Roshandin leading for the first few laps before lap record holder Rameez Mohamed took over with some blazing times, including a 1m 18s lap.

However, front runners Mohamed and Roshandin were derailed before 20 completed laps and Roshan Ali led momentarily before Clint Seebarran took the reins of the contest.

Earlier in the day, 2019 rookie class bikes’ champion, Dowayne Caesar edged John Bennett in a 30-lap bikes’ race.

National Race of Champions round one

The second and final meet of 2020 was the National Race of Champions (NROC) round 1 in which the then re-elected head of the GMR&SC, Rameez Mohamed, stole the show after finishing on the podium an incredible eight times inclusive of six wins and two second place finishes.

Mohamed, who debuted in Group four in front of the fair-sized turnout at the Timehri track, drove away with two wins in the battle of the ‘big engines’ en route to sweeping all three races in the torque packed Starlet Cup.

Motilall Deodass; 2019 Starlet Cup champion, led the first race of the class for almost five laps but the Motor Trend Service Center driver’s race was derailed after his championship winning car caught fire during his blistering run. Fortunately, Deodass, escaped without any injuries and in an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, he posited that he will come back stronger next meet despite this hiccup but covid-19 didn’t allow that.

Mohamed’s sixth win came in the group three while Chet Singh dominantly swept group two.

In the street bikes class, Shem Chattersingh upstaged reigning champion Dowayne Caesar who was very outspoken in the media days leading up to the race. Chattersingh wheeled away with two wins while Caesar picked up one.

In the Superstock bikes, Kevin Persaud was on top with two wins, while Raveiro Tucker, who made a return to South Dakota after a short racing hiatus, won the other race.

2021 Calendar

The executive committee of the GMR&SC is optimistic that 2021 will be a smoother ride with the 2021 race calendar being confirmed with a total of 13 events beginning with round one of the Endurance Championship on January 24. The second and final round will boost off in May.

Drag racing has been slated on boost off on February 14 while the International 1420 heat will burnout on August 15 before the drag racing season concludes with its third and final meet on October 3.

The GT MotorSports Karting Championships will have four rounds this year with the dates set being March 13, April 24, July 17 and August 21.

Round one of the National Race of Champions (Circuit meet), is slated for March 28 at South Dakota. July 4 is the day for Round Two of the circuit championship while the popular International Circuit Meet which usually serves as the final round of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) will have high octane energy on November 7 to close off the season.

