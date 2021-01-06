Man who gets ‘buss head’ by cop, robbed Venezuelan moments before

Kaieteur News – The man who was seen in a video having an altercation with a police officer that resulted in him receiving a ‘burst head’, allegedly robbed a Venezuelan national moments before in the Stabroek Market area.

Kaieteur News understands that on Sunday, January 3rd, 2021, the victim, Ricky Menque, 31, of Friendship, East Bank Demerara, had just exited a minibus and was walking on the pavement when three males who were walking in the opposite direction pounced on him and relieved him of a Samsung smartphone and $25,000, before making good their escape.

According to the police, around 16:35hrs., ranks on mobile police patrol responded to a report of robbery with aggravation committed on a man in the Stabroek Market area.

The report stated that the ranks arrested a male suspect and placed him in the back of the police vehicle, during which the man allegedly became aggressive and attacked the ranks who then defended themselves.

A physical confrontation ensued between the suspect and the police and the suspect was eventually restrained and taken to the Brickdam Police Station.

The suspect, a 21-year-old male of Tucville, Georgetown, was positively identified by the victim as one of the men who robbed him.

The police report also stated that the suspect had refused medical attention, while the injured police ranks were treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Kaieteur News had reported, based on the video seen by this publication, that the officer was seen arguing with the suspect who responded by cursing the cop.

The exchange of words became more intense and the suspect threw a punch at the policeman, who dodged and returned a right hook to the suspect’s head.

The man stood up and began firing more punches at the officer. Eyewitnesses called it a brief “cuff out.”

The officer then grabbed the suspect and pulled him out of the vehicle. He dealt the suspect some more blows beating him to the ground. Another police officer, who was standing close by, joined in and kicked the suspect to his head.

Blood started to gush from his head and persons who were witnessing the so called “show” rushed to assist. Eyewitnesses accused the officers of police brutality and washed the blood from the man’s face. He was then placed, for a second time, in the back of the police pick-up and taken away.

According to information, the Police Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is investigating the matter and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, between the suspect and the members of the force, to make contact with the officer in charge of the Police OPR on telephone number 227-1926 or the Commander of the Regional Police Division on 226-1389.

Additionally, yesterday morning, Menque stated in a post in a Facebook group that he was a victim of a robbery that occurred on January 3rd, 2021, in the vicinity Demico House, Stabroek Market.

According to his post, he was attacked on the pavement where persons sell phone accessories, and that he was robbed of his cell phone and $25,000.

Menque also stated that there were a number of bus drivers and taxi-drivers in the area but no one did anything to assist him.

In closing he stated that he just wants his documents back and is advising persons to keep “four eyes out” when walking in the area.