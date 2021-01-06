Emergency drainage works ongoing in Black Bush

– as several areas remain flooded

Kaieteur News – A number of areas located in three of the polders in Black Bush, including Mibicuri, Johanna and Yakusari, still remain flooded, as emergency drainage works continue.

Residents of Black Bush Polder had complained to the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, who visited the area last week. They appealed for help in clearing their drainage system, as several parts of the residential areas were flooded.

Minister Mustapha had ordered that emergency works commence to clear the drains to allow for the water to recede.

Several farmers were gathered yesterday at the NDC office at Mibicuri.

According to Surajpaul Hemraj called ‘Rishi,’ a former Chairman of the Water Users Association in Mibicuri, while there are many causes that contributed to the flooding, the increase land usage is one reason.

It was disclosed that “Black Bush Polder was 25,000 acres but the lands dem attach to Black Bush Polder now is around 60,000 acres. At that time Black Bush Polder could a drain like an inch and quarter water per 24 hours, so if you check 60,000 acres to the 25,000 you got to improve the drainage capacity.”

However, while a permanent solution is needed, immediate relief in necessary, it was pointed out.

He suggested pumping some water into the Canje Creek…this would help drain the savannahs.

The current drainage system would take care of the residential areas.