Education Ministry’s workers to work at home after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Latest update January 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Principle Education Officer (PEO) of Ministry of Education’s Lot 68 Brickdam office has advised his staffers to work at home after one employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
Sources told Kaieteur News that the official also advised them that they should all get tested as there may be staffers who are asymptomatic. The PEO assured that the building will be sanitized and fumigated.
There was deep worry among staffers.
A number of them who spoke with this newspaper said that there was a system in place to help reduce the risk of catching COVID-19 in the office.
They said the rotation system would allow staffers to work “one day in and one day out”.
This system, they said, helped with social distancing because the office would not be too crowded.
The rotation system ended November month-end.
“The office was filled and there was very little space to social distance,” one of the workers said
