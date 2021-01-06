Boyz dominate to win Boxing Day/Last Sunday dominoes competition

Kaieteur News – After seven rounds of dominoes over two days, Boyz – a combination of players from Gold is Money and Quiet Storm, played a dominant game in the final to emerge winners of Boxing day/ Last Sunday competition, which was contested at the Turning Point Sports Club on December 26 and 27.

On the opening day, the rounds point system was played and following this stage, the nine qualifying teams were: Phantom, F& H, Pickups, Spartans, Executives, Boyz, Players,

Mix up and Providence.

In the first knock out round, Providence, Players and favourites Mix up fell to the way side.

In the quarter-finals, Pickups and favourite Spartans were eliminated while in the semi-final round, Phantom were knocked out. The Final was then set up between F&H, Boyz and Executives who drew the bye.

After scoring the maximum 18 games in the first sitting Boyz never relinquished the lead and went on to comfortably win the competition. However, the second place was only decided in the last round with Executives clinching that spot.

The final results were Boyz 85 games, Executives 78 games and F& H in the cellar with 75 games.

Boyz received a trophy and $150,000 dollars, while Executives received a trophy and $75,000, F & H took home $35,000 and a trophy while Phantom carted off the $20,000 and a trophy.

John Chance from Boyz was named Man-of-the-Match.

Coordinator Orrin Boston congratulated the winners and expressed gratitude to the sponsors.