Bartica woman and children burnt alive… Suspect for court today

Latest update January 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The man accused of burning his wife and daughters to death on December 12, 2020, at Four Miles Squatting Area, Potaro Road, Bartica, is scheduled to appear in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court today for their deaths.
According to Region Seven Police Commander, Dion Moore, the suspect, Kenford Downer, is slated to appear in court today for the murder of Carolina Kennedy, 48, a housewife, and the two daughters: five-year-old Mariana and three-year-old Gabriella Kennedy.
The commander also added that Downer was discharged from the Bartica Regional Hospital on Monday after being hospitalized for almost four weeks. Downer was being treated for the injuries he sustained during the fire.
Last week, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C., advised the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to lay charges against Downer.
According to a police report, around 21:30 hrs. on December 12, an unknown caller telephoned the Bartica Police Station and reported a fire. The fire service was alerted and dispatched to the area.
When police and fire service ranks arrived, the wooden structure was completely engulfed in flames. However, the fire truck was unable to reach the location and a bucket brigade was formed.
After the fire was extinguished, the ranks discovered the charred remains of Kennedy and her two daughters in the southeastern corner of the house. The bodies of the victims were subsequently removed, and transported to the Bartica Hospital Mortuary.
A search was launched for the suspect and he was discovered in some bushes in close proximity to the house. While he was being placed in the back of a police vehicle, the suspect admitted to the gruesome crime.
Based on a video seen by this publication, the suspect could be heard saying: “It overbearing, I can’t bear it no more, I can’t bear it no more buddy…you know wha is it to come home and meet your woman talking to another man and she brother deh right there?”
Kaieteur News had reported that Kennedy and the suspect had been living together for the past six months, and during that period, the woman had made several complaints to her mother about the suspect threatening her when he was intoxicated.
One week before the incident, the suspect had allegedly threatened to burn the house down to kill Kennedy and her daughters. The woman was encouraged to report the matter to the police and she had planned to visit the station on Monday, December 14, 2020. She never made it.
The suspect was convicted in 2018, for assaulting Kennedy.
