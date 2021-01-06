Antigen tests, travel restriction help curb Region 7 COVID cases

Kaieteur News – Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams, has said the COVID-19 antigen tests administered by the Ministry of Health, and the restriction on travel to and from the district during December, has led to a reduction in positive cases.

During December, the Gazetted COVID-19 precautionary measures only permitted essential travel to and from Region Seven. While the other Gazetted measures remain in place until January month end, the region lifted its lockdown on travel for the New Year.

In an interview with DPI on Monday, the Regional Chairman said the travel restriction helped to raise awareness about the importance of individual responsibility in curbing the transmission of the disease.

However, he was quick to praise the region’s frontline workers for their service during the pandemic.

“While the lockdown did help in some sort of way to bring persons to the realization that they cannot take the current situation for granted, we have to give our frontline workers much props for a job well done and weathering this storm without any complaints. They managed to increase testing extensively.”

The antigen test provided results within 20-30 minutes, and allowed for faster diagnosis and treatment for COVID-19 patients, which enabled a normalizing for other care and services provided at hospitals. Previously, healthcare workers had to wait days sometimes for results from a COVID-19 PCR test before admitting or treating a patient.

Meanwhile, the Regional Chairman said over the holiday season many residents flouted the COVID-19 measures, but the administration remains resolute in enforcing them.

“For the last few days, I must admit that it was not the sight anyone wanted to see, especially during Christmas. While the administration will remain vigilant to ensure that instances do not reoccur, it is also our residents’ responsibility to adhere to the guidelines given,” he said.

As of January 3, the Region reported 542 COVID-19 cases.