WADA 2021 anti-doping code, int’l standards, athletes’ anti-doping rights act now in force

Montreal – The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) reminds stakeholders that, effective today, the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code (Code); the following International Standards (Standards); and, the Athletes’ Anti-Doping Rights Act (Act) have entered into force.

The documents, which were subject to a two-year stakeholder consultation process, were approved on 7 November 2019 during the Agency’s World Conference on Doping in Sport that was held in Katowice, Poland.

1. International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories (ISCCS),

2. International Standard for Education (ISE) (New),

3. International Standard for Laboratories (ISL),

4. International Standard for the Protection of Privacy and Personal Information (ISPPPI),

5. International Standard for Results Management (ISRM) (New),

6. International Standard for Testing and Investigations (ISTI),

7. International Standard for Therapeutic Use Exemptions (ISTUE).

As it relates to the International Standard for the List of Prohibited Substances and Methods (Prohibited List), it is reviewed annually via a separate stakeholder consultation process; and, was published separately.

The 2021 Code, which follows on from previous versions that entered into effect in 2004, 2009 and 2015, includes a number of important changes to global anti-doping policies, rules and regulations within Anti-Doping Organizations (ADOs) around the world. It works in conjunction with the eight Standards that foster consistency among ADOs in technical areas.

The Athletes’ Anti-Doping Rights Act, which was developed by WADA’s Athlete Committee in consultation with thousands of athletes and stakeholders worldwide, is based on the 2021 Code and Standards and aims to ensure that athlete rights within anti-doping are clearly set out, accessible, and universally applicable.

WADA Director General, Olivier Niggli said: “WADA is grateful to its stakeholders worldwide which contributed significantly to this strengthened World Anti-Doping Program that took effect from January 1.

Beyond harmonizing and coordinating anti-doping programs worldwide, its purpose is to protect athletes’ fundamental right to participate in doping-free sport and to promote health, fairness and equality for athletes worldwide. I am convinced that, by reinforcing our efforts as a united anti-doping community, this new Program will help us drive further progress for athletes and sport worldwide.”

Code Implementation Support Program – WADA also wishes to draw your attention to the Agency’s Code Implementation Support Program (CISP), which was launched on 4 May 2020 and provides resources to prepare Code Signatories and other stakeholders for implementation of the new Code and Standards.

Obtaining printed copies of the Code – In keeping with WADA’s sustainability efforts, in recent years the Agency has minimized print in favor of making its publications available digitally. However, given the importance of the Code, which will live for a number of years and be used on a daily basis by the Agency’s stakeholders:

• At the end of November, WADA mailed a limited quantity of printed English or French copies to Code Signatories;

• The Agency has made English and French print-ready versions available on our website (as linked above) for stakeholders to print locally; and

• We are putting a mechanism in place for stakeholders and others that may wish to purchase printed copies in English and/or French; regarding which, we will provide more information on our website in the coming days.

Should you have questions or feedback regarding the Code, the Standards and/or the Act, please contact [email protected]; or, questions or feedback related to CISP, please contact [email protected]