Man’s decomposing body found in Bartica home

Latest update January 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Residents of Third Avenue Bartica, Region Seven followed a strong stench on Saturday and discovered a decomposing body of an elderly man lying on a sofa inside his home. The discovery was reportedly made around 17:00hrs.
According to the Commander of the Division, Dion Moore, investigators do not believe that foul play was involved. Based on investigations, the man lived alone and was last seen walking around the area on Christmas Day.
There were no forced signs of forced entry to the home and it appears as if he had died while sleeping.
Jan 05, 2021Montreal – The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) reminds stakeholders that, effective today, the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code (Code); the following International Standards (Standards); and, the...
Jan 05, 2021
Jan 05, 2021
Jan 05, 2021
Jan 05, 2021
Jan 04, 2021
Kaieteur News – The expression of powerful deceit by an African Guyanese leader in 2020 that rippled my soul more than... more
Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil is no longer the greatest threat to Guyana’s future. Bharrat Jagdeo has now become the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]