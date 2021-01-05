Man’s decomposing body found in Bartica home

Kaieteur News – Residents of Third Avenue Bartica, Region Seven followed a strong stench on Saturday and discovered a decomposing body of an elderly man lying on a sofa inside his home. The discovery was reportedly made around 17:00hrs.

According to the Commander of the Division, Dion Moore, investigators do not believe that foul play was involved. Based on investigations, the man lived alone and was last seen walking around the area on Christmas Day.

There were no forced signs of forced entry to the home and it appears as if he had died while sleeping.