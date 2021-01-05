Latest update January 5th, 2021 12:59 AM

Fire guts Alexander Village apartment

Jan 05, 2021 News

The aftermath of yesterday’s fire.

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Fire Service was yesterday summoned to quell a fire at First Street, Alexander Village, Georgetown. However, despite valiant efforts by fire fighters a small domicile, which is situated in an apartment complex, was gutted.
When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, firefighters had already extinguished the blaze, which started around 14:00hrs.
In addition to the firefighters, a number of police ranks were at the scene when a representative of this publication arrived.
According to the tenant of the destroyed residence, Ronald Willis, a boat watchman, “high voltage caused the fire…the television was left plugged in and we had blackout so when the current came on back, it send the television up in flames.”
Willis’ gutted home is located at the back of a yard and is approximately four feet away from an apartment building that houses three tenants and their families.
Willis told Kaieteur News that he had lived in the back apartment by himself for the past five years. The fire, he said, destroyed his television, fans, blender, dishes, chair and documents. However, his refrigerator and gas stove were saved.
While the firefighters were taking statements, it was observed that only the inside of the flat concrete structure was damaged. It was revealed that due to the quick action by the fire service, the blaze did not spread and thus failed to cause extensive damage to the structure itself.
“I left for work about 12pm and I was at the wharf… around 1:30… the neighbour call me and tell me how my apartment on fire…so I hurry back home but by the time I reach, the fire was almost extinguished, ” Willis stated.

