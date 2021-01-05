Fire destroys Haslingston woman’s home

Latest update January 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A Haslingston woman lost her home to fire on Saturday. Counting her losses is Ann Eve Knights, 25, of North Haslingston, East Coast Demerara.
According to police, the woman’s wooden house, which sits on concrete pillars about four feet high, caught afire sometime around 09:00hrs.
Knights told investigators that she lives with her sister and had left home around 08:15hrs to order some pastries and bread for her business.
While at President’s College Road, Golden Grove, she received a call informing her that the house was on fire.
Knights said that she returned immediately and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was summoned.
Firefighters responded promptly and extinguished the blaze. The firemen reported that the cause of the fire that destroyed the house is unknown at this time. Electricity as a factor has since been ruled out.
