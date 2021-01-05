Failure of Govts. to punish corrupt party members undermines governance – says Greenidge

Kaieteur News – The factors which undermine good governance in Guyana are many. But chief among those challenges would be the way corruption is addressed by governments, especially when their party members are at the heart of those matters. Making this assertion during a recent interview on Kaieteur Radio’s programme, Governance, Corruption and Justice, was Carl Greenidge, the Advisor on Borders for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration.

During the discussion, Greenidge asserted that the failure of governments to properly deal with their own party members who have engaged in corruption not only undermines good governance but the standing of the party too. When this is observed by the public, Greenidge said, it leads to citizens harbouring the belief that one enters politics with the purpose of filling their pockets and any means by which they choose to do so is acceptable. This state of affairs, he alluded, has to be corrected, otherwise it would only continue to erode the moral fabric of the nation.

Also part of the problem, he said, is the way some sections of society perceive corruption. In this regard, the APNU Member said, “…The public has to look at its own attitude towards corruption; …You’ve got one section of the society that sees white collar crime as acceptable because nobody loses and another section of the public that regards it as absolutely vile. So, there’s a cultural element to this in which crime, in some measure, is condoned by some elements of our community…”

Greenidge said that members of the public have to be more forceful in holding policy leaders accountable; otherwise, they become part of the challenge to good governance.

Further to the need for addressing corruption, Greenidge was also keen to point out that the poor level of dialogue between the government and political opposition of the day is cause for concern. He holds the view that it is a critical element in the bid to improve the quality of good governance. The politician said, “If there was proper dialogue, I think we would not be in a position in which you spend 15 or more years with Chief Justices and the like, at the highest levels of the country acting and can’t be confirmed. All of this is a reflection of how poor dialogue can eat away at good governance.”

In concluding his thoughts, Greenidge said that the nation would stand to benefit more if there is improved dialogue between policy leaders and within the parties too.