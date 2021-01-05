Drunken driver begs cops for mercy after slamming into cars

– Commander plans to name and shame errant drivers

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – A drunken driver was yesterday recorded on camera begging cops for mercy after he slammed into two parked cars at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Police said, Andy Deokinandan, 25, of Lot 36 Leonora Pasture, WCD, crashed into the cars around 04:15 hrs. The cars, which were parked on a bridge in front of the Chester’s Fried Chicken establishment at New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, belong to a 24-year-old presidential guard of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), according to police.

Deokinandan was reportedly speeding west along the southern side of New Road when he lost control and crashed into the cars. Noting the extensive damage of the vehicles, the police were summoned to the scene.

When ranks arrived, they observed that Deokinandan could barely stand.

He was arrested and taken to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station, where ranks conducted a breathalyzer test. Police said that Deokinandan’s breath alcohol content measured 159 and 167.

Realizing that he had landed in hot water, Deokinandan began to beg officers for mercy.

In a video seen by this media house, Deokinandan could be heard saying: “ow yall please a gon deal with yall, please, a does deal with Officer Grant, Officer Grant of Leonora Police Station, ah begging yall please, please.”

His pleas, however, went unanswered and he was charged hours later by her Worship Crystal Lambert at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court.

Deokinandan pleaded guilty to the offence of driving under the influence. He was fined $7,500 and his driver’s licence was endorsed (offence convicted of placed on the licence). Kaieteur News has learnt that he has since reached out to settle with the presidential guard whose cars he had damaged because of reckless driving.

Meanwhile, Commander of the Region Three Police Division, Errol Watts, plans to name and shame drunk drivers.

Commander Watts said, “We need to launch a serious and continuous and sustained operation to name and shame them on all fronts.”

The commander is of the view that ‘naming and shaming’ will play a key role in prevention strategies. He explained that he believes that ‘naming and shaming’ will play a key role in prevention strategies.

“Too many lives are lost daily, and throughout the years on our roads at the hands of private cars operators and drunken drivers,” noted Commander Watts.

He added that it breaks his heart to see how reckless these drivers can be. It pains even more, he said, when he as a police officer is “forced to answer for these irresponsible drivers…”

The commander added that the Force needs the unwavering support of the media to assist with his plan to reduce fatalities on the roadways caused by drunk driving.