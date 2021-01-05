Disgruntled police ranks voice concerns after being overlooked for promotions

Kaieteur News – A few Guyana Police Force (GPF) ranks have expressed dissatisfaction with the Force’s recent promotion exercise.

This, they claim, is due to the fact that they were overlooked over the years for promotions despite having clean records. But the ranks, who asked to not be named, insisted that a number of those who were promoted have been pending disciplinary cases against them.

The disgruntled ranks stressed that it is unfair to them and others who have worked tirelessly dedicating their services to the Force without being considered for promotions they are eligible for.

Among the disgruntled ranks is a Corporal who was sent to Berbice close to a decade ago but was recently transferred to West Demerara. The rank while stationed in the ancient county was in charge of all the police stations there. He has handled many high profile cases including several murders — one being the highly publicized murder of a British teen a few years. In that case an informant felt that he could trust the Corporal and provided him with information that led to the discovery of the teen’s body.

“Till this day I have kept the informant safe by not revealing their identity and that ultimately led to the perpetrators being arrested and charged, but I was never acknowledged for that; other ranks took the credit for it,” the rank claimed. The Corporal further mentioned that there have been several murder cases that he responded to and spearheaded investigations which led to the perpetrators being caught. These perpetrators he said have since been imprisoned. He added that he is always first on the scene when a crime is reported and have always dealt with matters expeditiously.

The Corporal said the last time he was promoted was in 1995, but he has since been overlooked. He believes that he is still being punished for an incident that took place nearly 10 years ago. Charges were laid against him on that occasion, but the matter was eventually dismissed and he was cleared.

“I genuinely work hard in this Force and every year there is a promotion, I look forward but then I am disappointed when I see the list. I have a family to take care of with three children and a Corporal’s salary is tough because my children are getting old and they have needs. This is also not motivating; sometimes when I wake up I don’t feel like working because I feel that my hard work isn’t valued. I shouldn’t be punished when I am innocent,” the Corporal said.

Meanwhile, a Constable from the CID department revealed that since joining the Force 18 years ago, he has never been promoted. He added that he too has worked with the Force expecting a promotion but every year he is disappointed further.

“It got ranks that get promoted that I know don’t deserve it because some of them got disciplinary cases against them or they close with people in the hierarchy. These people don’t care about who work hard and honest, some of the dishonest ones getting rewarded. It could never be fair,” the Constable said.

A list seen by this publication revealed the names of several promoted ranks who the disgruntled ranks believe are not deserving of a promotion. The matters against them were also outlined. Some of the promoted ranks, based on that document, have matters that are being investigated by the Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR). Other matters listed are related to assault, rape, corrupt transactions, and some are drug related.