Director of Atlantic Fuels released on $300,000 bail for falsified invoice

Kaieteur News – The Director of Atlantic Fuels Inc. yesterday appeared before a city magistrate and was placed on $300,000 bail for allegedly falsifying an invoice and declaring it to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The defendant, Eugene Gilbert, 67, made his appearance before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, when the charge was read to him and which he denied.On Monday, December 28, 2020, the GRA filed the matter in the court against the fuel company. According to a court document seen by this publication, Commissioner-General of GRA, Godfrey Statia, is listed as the complainant and Atlantic Fuels Inc. is listed as the respondent.

The fuel company is owned by former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Dr. Richard Van West Charles.

It is alleged that on November 12, 2020 at the GRA, Camp Street, Georgetown Headquarters, Atlantic Fuels Inc. caused to be made and subscribed a false declaration on invoice number 100 valuing $100,000 for customs declaration reference number GY 410C, contrary to section 217 (1) (a) of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01.

As such, the charge was laid in relation to under invoicing by the fuel company.

The fuel company had allegedly been caught recording less than the amount of fuel in a shipment which caused the revenue authority to lose revenue and this is not the first time the fuel company has been caught up in allegations of tax fraud. In 2019, GRA investigations revealed a similar situation involving Atlantic Fuels Inc.

Magistrate Marcus granted Gilbert bail in the sum of $300,000 and the matter was adjourned to February 21, 2021.