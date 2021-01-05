Davion Mars crowned 2020 National Blitz Chess Champion Keron Sandiford is Junior winner

Kaieteur News – Davion Mars and Keron Sandiford were crowned senior and junior champion respectively when the 2020 National Blitz Chess competition was contested recently at the Guyana National Stadium.

Mars chalked nine points, winning 10 of 11 games, only losing to Gilbert Williams in round seven. Sandiford placed second, winning 10 out of 11 games; he lost to Mars in round two.

Veteran Rai Sharma finished third with eight wins; he lost to Mars, Sandiford and Williams. In fourth position was Junior Rapid winner Joshua Gopaul who ended on seven points. He took the runner up spot in the junior category. Gilbert Williams with six points placed fifth, while Uddhav Bagwandeen finished sixth on 5.5 points.

Jessica Callender who managed 5.5 points placed seventh and was top among the juniors. She was the top female performer.

The Federation Director of Tournaments, Rashad Hussain, said it was the first FIDE rated blitz tournament in the history of Guyana and is pleased to have ended 2020 on that note, with new champions being crowned. “I would like thank the GCF executives and players for supporting tournaments in 2020. It’s time to look forward to 2021, which if things go according to plan, will be a more productive year.