Condom mek out of oil

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys wan know if de Vee Pee know that oil don’t spoil and how oil nah going out of style. Oil gan deh hay for a long time.

De by-products from oil (petroleum) does be used to mek a lot of things, including CDs, DVDs, toothpaste, bicycle tyres, inks, ladies stockings, cosmetics, aspirin, panty hoses, vaporisers, sunshades, lubricants, polyester, fertilisers, solar panels and most important of all condoms.

Dem boys want to remind de Vee Pee about dat one because he feel oil gan done. If oil done weh we gan get de condoms from. A lot of things gan happen wah not expected.

It reminds dem boys about de story of de three nuns. Dem nuns bin talking and de first one seh, “You would never believe what I discovered. I found a phone in the priest’s room.”

“Oh that is nothing,” said the second one, “I found condoms in one of his drawers.” And then she added, “I poked holes in all of them.”

The third nun exclaims, “Oh sh*t!”

But de best of all was de man wah went to de doctor and explained how he always used a condom and he can’t explain how his girlfriend got pregnant.

De doctor turn to he and said, “Let me tell you a story: a hunter carried his gun with him everywhere he went. One day, he mistakenly grabbed his umbrella and went out. A lion attacked him and hoping to scare it off he pointed the umbrella at it like a rifle and yelled Bang! and the lion dropped dead.

The man turned to the doctor and said “That’s impossible; someone else must have shot it.”

I’m glad you understood the story, said the doctor.

Talk half and pray that de Vee Pee understand dat oil gan deh around fuh de next 100 years.