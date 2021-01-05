Chinese businessmen robbed at gunpoint

Kaieteur News – Two Chinese nationals were robbed at gunpoint at Charity, Essequibo Coast last Sunday night.

Police have since identified the victims as Steve Sue, 41, and his business partner, Yu Rong Cao, 37. Kaieteur News understands that the men usually run a business together at Charity.

Reports are that sometime around 11:00hrs, two masked men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, invaded the men’s business premise. A CCTV footage shown to Kaieteur News, shows the suspects assaulting the shop owners as they demanded cash and valuables.

The men then took two iPhones valued at $120,000 and $80,000 respectively and escaped. Police said that they are presently investigating the robbery but no arrests have since been made.