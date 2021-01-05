CGI’s planned Fitness Assessment and Practice Matches have been tentatively rescheduled

Latest update January 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 05, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The fitness assessment which was scheduled for yester, Monday 4 January 2021 and the three practice matches which were respectively slated to be played on Friday 8 January 2021, Sunday 10 January 2021 and Tuesday 12 January 2021 have all been postponed, a release from Cricket Guyana Incorporated (CGI) informed yesterday.
As a consequence, the tentative rescheduled dates for these activities are Friday 16 January 2021 for the fitness assessment at the National Track and Field Stadium in Leonora from 0600 hours, and three One Day 50 Overs practice matches which will each commence at 0900 hours at the LBI ground on Monday 18 January 2021, Thursday 21 January 2021 and Saturday 23 January 2021.
The senior cricketers involved in these exercises along with the various officials are asked to note the rescheduling of these events.
