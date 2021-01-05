Caribbean Motor Spares opens Grove branch

Kaieteur News – On Saturday, January 2, 2021, Caribbean Motor Spares opened its second branch at 74 Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

Present at the opening ceremony was Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Mr. Deodat Indar, and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Ms. Susan Rodrigues. Also in attendance were Executive Director of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce (GCCI), Mr. Richard Rambarran; past GCCI President and Chairman of ActionInvest Caribbean Inc., Vishnu Doerga; and Chief Executive Officer of the Small Business Bureau, Mr. Lowell Porter.

They each delivered an address at the event.

General Manager of Caribbean Motor Spares, Mr. Hardial Doobay, said that the opening of the Grove branch is in alignment with the company’s mission to be the leading supplier with the widest variety of automotive parts in Guyana. Doobay also announced that Caribbean Motor Spares will be establishing a third branch in Georgetown later this month. (Photo Credit DPI)