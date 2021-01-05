Caribbean Motor Spares opens Grove branch

Latest update January 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – On Saturday, January 2, 2021, Caribbean Motor Spares opened its second branch at 74 Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara.
Present at the opening ceremony was Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Mr. Deodat Indar, and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Ms. Susan Rodrigues. Also in attendance were Executive Director of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce (GCCI), Mr. Richard Rambarran; past GCCI President and Chairman of ActionInvest Caribbean Inc., Vishnu Doerga; and Chief Executive Officer of the Small Business Bureau, Mr. Lowell Porter.
They each delivered an address at the event.
General Manager of Caribbean Motor Spares, Mr. Hardial Doobay, said that the opening of the Grove branch is in alignment with the company’s mission to be the leading supplier with the widest variety of automotive parts in Guyana. Doobay also announced that Caribbean Motor Spares will be establishing a third branch in Georgetown later this month. (Photo Credit DPI)
Jan 05, 2021Montreal – The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) reminds stakeholders that, effective today, the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code (Code); the following International Standards (Standards); and, the...
Jan 05, 2021
Jan 05, 2021
Jan 05, 2021
Jan 05, 2021
Jan 04, 2021
Kaieteur News – The expression of powerful deceit by an African Guyanese leader in 2020 that rippled my soul more than... more
Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil is no longer the greatest threat to Guyana’s future. Bharrat Jagdeo has now become the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]