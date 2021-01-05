‘Burst head’ for man who tried to beat cop

Kaieteur News – There was a show down yesterday in front of the police outpost located at Stabroek Market, after a man tried to beat a cop. He ended up with a ‘burst head.’

Kaieteur News was told by eyewitnesses that the “wrestling match” between the officer and the man took place a little before 10:00 hrs.

The man was reportedly arrested by the ranks at the market area based on robbery allegations. While sitting in the back of a police pick-up, the man got into an argument with one of the ranks.

In a video seen by this newspaper, the officer was seen arguing with the suspect who responded by cursing the cop. The exchange of words became more intense and the suspect threw a punch at the policeman, who dodged and returned a right hook to the suspect’s head.

The man stood up and began firing more punches at the officer. Eyewitnesses called it a brief “cuff out.”

The officer then grabbed the suspect and pulled him out of the vehicle. He dealt the suspect some more blows beating him to the ground. Another police officer, who was standing close by, joined in and kicked the suspect to his head.

Blood started to gush from his head and persons who were witnessing the so called “show” rushed to assist.

They accused the officers of police brutally and washed the blood from the man’s face. He was then placed, for a second time, in the back of the police pick-up and taken away.