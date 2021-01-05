Afro-Guyanese in 2020: Bonfires of deceit

Kaieteur News – The expression of powerful deceit by an African Guyanese leader in 2020 that rippled my soul more than any other was Eusi Kwayana. You have to understand why I singled him out. The greatest irony in philosophy is that something that is wrong can also be logical.

It was wrong for PNC and AFC leaders to claim that the opposition rigged the 2020 election. But that pathway is logical because such people still want to have the power, which they enjoyed for five years and they are going to invent a false dictionary to keep the teachings going.

In the case of Kwayana, he was an icon seen by a multi-racial Guyana as a man of integrity. But in 2020, he deliberately fooled African-Guyanese by pretending that he didn’t have the facts of the rigging because he was far removed from Guyana while in the same breath, he was regurgitating facts of what was taking place because these convenient facts suited his game of deceit. I wrote so much about Kwayana’s dishonesty that I don’t care to mention his name any longer on this page but I guess I will have to if he continues to deceive that section of Guyana that he claims he loves – Afro-Guyanese.

For 10 months (March to December), the African people were deliberately lied to about the 2020 election by their own leaders who for selfish reasons refused to explain to their constituencies why their party lost so these Guyanese can better understand the country in which they live. It is an expression of the worst kind of evil that exists in the mind of cunning politicians.

Let’s look at an analogy from test cricket. Two weeks ago, India was beaten by Australia and endured its lowest score ever in its history – 36. The cricketing authorities told the losers why they were beaten – they batted like fools and humiliated a great nation. The next test, India beat Australia by a huge margin. Why? Because they knew why they lost and armed with that knowledge, they corrected all their mistakes.

Last year, I met African Guyanese right here and received emails from some of them abroad who are convinced without malice in their minds that the PPP rigged the 2020 election. No amount of evidence can convince them otherwise. Why? Because they don’t like the PPP and they believe the worst things their leaders tell them about the PPP. Which country such thinking reminds you of? The USA under Trump. He has managed to convince large swaths of White America that the Democratic Party is the party of Blacks and Hispanics who want to dominate White America.

The deceit in Guyana was such a tragedy last year that it has become a sarcoma that needs to be extirpated from the narratives of Guyanese politics. Last year, African Guyanese were treated like children by their leaders. From March right up to the end of 2020, the requiem was and still is that the PNC and African Guyanese were cheated out of power by an Indian party. It is moral ugliness to fool your supporters so brazenly.

The PNC (not AFC – they died a long time ago) and their surrogates led by that congenital fascist, Lincoln Lewis, cannot see that in 2020 they have sown the seeds of their eventual disappearance. If you tell your footballers that they are a lost cause because all the referees are biased and that they will lose no matter how brilliant they perform, they are not going to perform because they know the outcome is already decided.

The PNC is going to get fewer seats in 2025 because of how African Guyanese are going to perceive the results. If in 2020, the PPP was in the opposition and they manage to outsmart the PNC, rig and win, now with state power and oil revenues, who then, can stop them from rigging with even greater latitude and more extensive resources?

The PNC in 2025 is destined to become a victim of its own gunshot because of what it did in 2020 to its own supporters. Large numbers of African Guyanese are not going to vote because they will say. “We know the results anyway so why bother to vote, I got better things to do.”

It is for this reason, the past hundred years and more that all over the world, small parties never win because voters say that they are too small to win therefore why vote for them. 2020 was a bad year for African Guyanese because the struggles of Walter Rodney to free them from predatory politicians like Forbes Burnham and those in the PNC did not materialise.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)