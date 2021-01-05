21 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Latest update January 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – On the fourth day of the New Year, the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of cases to 6,379.
The new cases were discovered in several regions, according to a breakdown in the MOH’s daily dashboard. The dashboard outlined that three new cases were discovered in Region One, seven in Region Two, two in Region Three, five in Region Four, one each in Region Five and Six and two in Region 10.
Meanwhile, the MOH reported that there are currently nine persons in institutional isolation, 264 in home isolation and 22 in institutional quarantine.
The total number of recoveries to date is 5,936 while deaths have moved to 166 with the two latest COVID-19 fatalities recorded on Sunday.
Additionally, the dashboard said there are four persons in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Jan 05, 2021Montreal – The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) reminds stakeholders that, effective today, the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code (Code); the following International Standards (Standards); and, the...
Jan 05, 2021
Jan 05, 2021
Jan 05, 2021
Jan 05, 2021
Jan 04, 2021
Kaieteur News – The expression of powerful deceit by an African Guyanese leader in 2020 that rippled my soul more than... more
Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil is no longer the greatest threat to Guyana’s future. Bharrat Jagdeo has now become the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]