21 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Jan 05, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – On the fourth day of the New Year, the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of cases to 6,379.
The new cases were discovered in several regions, according to a breakdown in the MOH’s daily dashboard. The dashboard outlined that three new cases were discovered in Region One, seven in Region Two, two in Region Three, five in Region Four, one each in Region Five and Six and two in Region 10.
Meanwhile, the MOH reported that there are currently nine persons in institutional isolation, 264 in home isolation and 22 in institutional quarantine.
The total number of recoveries to date is 5,936 while deaths have moved to 166 with the two latest COVID-19 fatalities recorded on Sunday.
Additionally, the dashboard said there are four persons in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

