1Open letter to President Ali: 20% Withholding Tax is double taxation

Latest update January 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dear Editor,
Dear Mr. President, when we work, tax is taken out from our wages.
When we put some of our money into a savings account at a bank, and when we earn interest from our savings, the bank usually deduct 20% from our interest – that deduction is known Withholding Tax.
That means we are paying taxes on money that we already paid taxes on.
Double taxation is unfair, especially to us poor people.
I am hoping that this letter is published before Budget 2021, so Government can consider it for approval.
Mr. President, can you please instruct the banks to stop taking the 20% Withholding Tax – because we already pay taxes on our wages. How could it be fair for us to pay again?
Mohamed Azad
