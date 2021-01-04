Latest update January 4th, 2021 1:35 AM

Two dead, a third hospitalised after Corriverton smash-up

Jan 04, 2021 News

Kaieteur News- Two persons are now dead following a smash-up on the Line Path Public Road, Corriverton, Berbice while a third person is nursing injuries.
Dead is Nimrod Persaud, 26, a hire car driver and Thurman Magnauth, 36 of Line Path, Upper Corentyne. The injured person has been identified as 38-year-old Shiek Mahmood, a businessman of Number 76 Village.

Magnauth (red shirt) and Persaud (both dead).

The car Magnauth was driving that ended up in the canal.

Sheik Mahmood (injured)

Reports are that just around 18:00 hrs Magnauth was heading North on the western lane in his motorcar PLL 4090 with Persaud as the passenger while

Mahmood was heading in the opposite direction in his car PYY 7581.
Mahmood told the police that PLL 4090 suddenly turned into his lane and crashed head on into his car. PLL 4090 was flung into a nearby canal and reportedly burst into flames. As a result of the collision both drivers and the occupant received injuries about their bodies. They were all taken to Skeldon Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by the doctor on duty who pronounced Magnauth dead and Persaud dead while Mahmood was taken to the emergency unit and was admitted in a stable condition.
A breathalyzer test was conducted on Mahmood and read zero.

 

 

