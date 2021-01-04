Three persons arrested for possession of cannabis in WCD raids

Kaieteur News – Three persons are now in custody after they were found with a quantity of cannabis on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD) in two separate incidents.

On Old Year’s Day, a 32-year-old labourer was arrested for having over two thousand grams of cannabis in his possession. The man has been identified as Mark Brooks, called ‘Polo’ of Mocha, East Bank Demerara.

According to the police report, based on the information received ranks confronted Brooks at around 11:45hrs at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling and told him that they received some information that he was carrying narcotics and would like to carry out a search. The police then proceeded to search a black plastic bag which Brooks was holding in his right hand and discovered two bulky parcels in black plastic bags wrapped in transparent plastic.

The parcels, which were opened in the presence of Brooks, contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. The man was arrested and taken to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station pending charges. The suspected cannabis were weighed which amounted to 2,265 grams.

Meanwhile, yesterday a businessman and his wife were arrested sometime after

05:30hrs at their home for having over four thousand grams of cannabis in their possession.

The couple has been identified as Ryan Joseph, 47 and Chetranie Doodwah, 36, both of Crane, WCD. According to the police report, a team of police officers went to the couple’s home and told them of the information received that they have narcotics in t

heir possession. Reports are that a search was carried out on the upper flat of the house but nothing was found. The ranks then proceeded to search the lower flat where they discovered a black garbage bag in a blue plastic barrel cont

aining three bulky transparent plastic parcels. Upon checking, the ranks found leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. The businessman was told of the offence committed and told the police “is me weed don’t involve me family”. Further checks were made around the house and at the back yard under a goldenapple tree one of the ranks found a white container with dirt which had a suspected cannabis sativa plant at a height of two and a half feet. The businessman was again told of the allegation and reportedly told police “Is me plant, don’t involve me family”. Joseph and his wife were arrested and taken to the Parfaite Harmonie Police Station. Reports are that the suspected cannabis were weighed which amounted to 4,236 grams.

Investigation into the matters still continues.