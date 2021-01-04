De Govt. mekkin people hard-of-hearing

Kaieteur News- A group of scantily-clad young ladies turned up at de Ministry of Energy to find out more about de ‘faring’ which they said was taking place. They said they wanted to get a piece of de action. They demanded local content in de ‘faring’.

De person who met dem was confused, “What ‘faring’ y’all taking about?” demand de official who met dem at de gate.

One of de young ladies stepped forward and said how she read in the Waterfall papers how de oil company ‘faring’.

“Not faring! Replied the man, “Flaring!”

But is suh when people feel plenty money deh about. Dem does don’t listen properly.

It remind dem boys about a story about two hard-of-hearing persons. Two hard-of-hearing people were talking to each other and one was saying about how he loves his new hearing aids. “It’s high-tech state-of-the-art, it’s amazing I can hear everything.”

His other friend said, “Well that sounds good. Maybe I should get one. What kind is it?”

And he said, “It’s a quarter to six.”

But sometimes it is a good thing to play that you are deaf. An older man had serious hearing problems for many years. He went to de doctor and de doctor was able to have him fitted for a set of hearing aids dat allowed him man to hear 100%.

De old man went back in a month to de doctor and de doctor said, “Your hearing is perfect. Your family must be really pleased dat you can hear again.”

The man replied, “Oh, I haven’t told my family yet. I just sit around and listen to their conversations. I’ve changed my Will three times!”

Talk half and listen more closely.