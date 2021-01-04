De Govt. mekkin people hard-of-hearing

Latest update January 4th, 2021 1:35 AM
Jan 04, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News- A group of scantily-clad young ladies turned up at de Ministry of Energy to find out more about de ‘faring’ which they said was taking place. They said they wanted to get a piece of de action. They demanded local content in de ‘faring’.
De person who met dem was confused, “What ‘faring’ y’all taking about?” demand de official who met dem at de gate.
One of de young ladies stepped forward and said how she read in the Waterfall papers how de oil company ‘faring’.
“Not faring! Replied the man, “Flaring!”
But is suh when people feel plenty money deh about. Dem does don’t listen properly.
It remind dem boys about a story about two hard-of-hearing persons. Two hard-of-hearing people were talking to each other and one was saying about how he loves his new hearing aids. “It’s high-tech state-of-the-art, it’s amazing I can hear everything.”
His other friend said, “Well that sounds good. Maybe I should get one. What kind is it?”
And he said, “It’s a quarter to six.”
But sometimes it is a good thing to play that you are deaf. An older man had serious hearing problems for many years. He went to de doctor and de doctor was able to have him fitted for a set of hearing aids dat allowed him man to hear 100%.
De old man went back in a month to de doctor and de doctor said, “Your hearing is perfect. Your family must be really pleased dat you can hear again.”
The man replied, “Oh, I haven’t told my family yet. I just sit around and listen to their conversations. I’ve changed my Will three times!”
Talk half and listen more closely.
Jan 04, 2021Kaieteur News – Sport was dormant for nine months (March 2020 – November 2020) due to the regulations that were put in place for fighting the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and although many...
Jan 04, 2021
Jan 04, 2021
Jan 04, 2021
Jan 03, 2021
Jan 03, 2021
Kaieteur News- If you are not qualified in the humanities and the social sciences and not interested in Guyana’s politics... more
Kaieteur News- Several days of persistent and heavy rainfalls, have left the flood prone community of Charity inundated.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]