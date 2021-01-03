Three new infections added to COVID-19 case toll

Kaieteur News – Guyana recorded three new infections of the novel Coronavirus yesterday, adding to the case toll that is now 6,351.

This is according to the Ministry’s daily dashboard update.

According to the dashboard, 5,894 persons have recovered from the virus with 38,548 persons tested since March.

Further, it shows four persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit; 10 in institutional isolation; 21 in institutional quarantine and an additional 279 persons in home isolation.