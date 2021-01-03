Safety measures in place for partial re-opening of schools tomorrow

Latest update January 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Jan 03, 2021 News

Strict measures are in place for the partial reopening of school tomorrow, Education Minister, Priya Manickchand says.

Kaieteur News – With schools scheduled to reopen tomorrow, the Ministry of Education says the protocol remains the same for students in Grades 10 to 12, who are returning for face-to-face engagement.
Minister Manickchand pointed out that while the Government has taken the initial steps to ensure the safety of students, teachers and other staff, the onus is on each individual to safeguard himself or herself from infection.
The Minister said students from Grades Nine and below will continue to learn using the methods that were used during the previous term, whether through virtual classrooms, radio, television or worksheets.
“So, if in the Christmas term teachers were teaching on WhatsApp at Grade Five and Grade Six and Grade Three, on [January] the 4th, we expect teachers to begin teaching on WhatsApp again and parents to have their children ready for that. If teachers were teaching through Zoom, on Grades Three, Seven and Eight level, on the 4th, we expect teachers to be teaching again and for parents and children to be receptive to that.”
Minister Manickchand also urged parents to ensure that the necessary support structures are in place to ensure their children have access to education.

 

