NIS offices to fully reopen from tomorrow

Kaieteur News – The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) yesterday announced that it will be reopening its offices from tomorrow.

The offices had closed for several months, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, restricting pensioners and others to limited walk-in access.

A new board of directors under Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of Private Enterprise Development, Ramesh Persaud, has been constituted and instructed by the Senior Minister of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, to turn things around.

NIS, a semi-autonomous entity charged with collecting contribution and managing a social system of pensions and claims for medical benefits, has been struggling with revenues and long-term sustainability. It has been criticised for poor services.

The Finance Minister had urged the new board to improve the processing of claims and other services and bring NIS to a state of sustainability.

NIS, over the weekend, on the reopening of its offices, said that tomorrow would also mark the commencement of its pensions’ week for the month of January 2021.

The entity warned, however, that for persons with transactions, there must be strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.

“All persons entering the compound will be required to visit the hand washing stations or sanitising dispensers that are installed at the entrance of our compounds.”

It was also reminded that each person will be required to take a temperature test on entering the compound.

“Tents and chairs will be set up to accommodate our customers and facilitate social distancing.

Members of the public though permitted to enter the building will be monitored to avoid overcrowding,” NIS’ statement said.