James Anderson is 100

Kaieteur News – James Anderson celebrated his 100th birthday on Friday, January 1, 2021, with close family members at Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara.

As is customary, a Ministry of Human Services and Social Security representative delivered a celebratory hamper filled with his favourite treats.

According to one of his grand-daughters, Elva, Anderson credits his long life to eating fresh vegetables and fish, and keeping a jolly side.

The centenarian was married to Mavis, who died 26 years ago. He is the father of four (one has died), and has six grandchildren, a Ministry statement said.