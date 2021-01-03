James Anderson is 100

Latest update January 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – James Anderson celebrated his 100th birthday on Friday, January 1, 2021, with close family members at Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara.
As is customary, a Ministry of Human Services and Social Security representative delivered a celebratory hamper filled with his favourite treats.
According to one of his grand-daughters, Elva, Anderson credits his long life to eating fresh vegetables and fish, and keeping a jolly side.
The centenarian was married to Mavis, who died 26 years ago. He is the father of four (one has died), and has six grandchildren, a Ministry statement said.
