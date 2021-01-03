Hire car driver dies before birth of third child

Latest update January 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A hire car driver of West Coast Berbice is now dead after he lost control of his car and crashed into a fence.
Dead is Parmanand Kalamadeen, 27, of Lot 125 B Woodley Park Village, WCB.
Reports are that on Friday, January 1, at about 4am, on the Number 42 Public Road, Kalamadeen while driving hire car, HC 8700, owned by Winston Henriques, was proceeding east along the northern drive lane at a fast rate of speed.
He lost control of the vehicle and ran into a fence on the southern side, receiving injuries.
He was taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.
Mother of the dead man, Jacqueline Oneil, 45, said her son has two children and his wife is currently pregnant, she is expected to give birth in a week.
“When I go in the mortuary and see he lie on the bed, I seh best me de dead because I know what kind of son I had,” she said while fighting back tears.
Investigations are ongoing.
Jan 03, 2021By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – Head Coach of the Guyana Football Federation (GGF Senior Men’s National Team (SMNT) Márcio Máximo has expressed satisfaction and optimism that the game is...
Jan 03, 2021
Jan 03, 2021
Jan 01, 2021
Jan 01, 2021
Jan 01, 2021
Kaieteur News – “Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.”(Anatole France) All... more
Kaieteur News – With no parties permitted this Old Year’s Eve, I was forced to revert to what most Guyanese do as... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]