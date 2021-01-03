Latest update January 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Hire car driver dies before birth of third child

Jan 03, 2021 News

Died: Hire car driver, Parmanand Kalamadeen

Kaieteur News – A hire car driver of West Coast Berbice is now dead after he lost control of his car and crashed into a fence.
Dead is Parmanand Kalamadeen, 27, of Lot 125 B Woodley Park Village, WCB.
Reports are that on Friday, January 1, at about 4am, on the Number 42 Public Road, Kalamadeen while driving hire car, HC 8700, owned by Winston Henriques, was proceeding east along the northern drive lane at a fast rate of speed.
He lost control of the vehicle and ran into a fence on the southern side, receiving injuries.
He was taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.
Mother of the dead man, Jacqueline Oneil, 45, said her son has two children and his wife is currently pregnant, she is expected to give birth in a week.
“When I go in the mortuary and see he lie on the bed, I seh best me de dead because I know what kind of son I had,” she said while fighting back tears.
Investigations are ongoing.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

“I saw complete commitment on and off the pitch, football in a good place,” – Márcio Máximo

“I saw complete commitment on and off the pitch, football in a good...

Jan 03, 2021

By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – Head Coach of the Guyana Football Federation (GGF Senior Men’s National Team (SMNT) Márcio Máximo has expressed satisfaction and optimism that the game is...
Read More
GFF/K and S /MCYS Bounce Back football classic Benjamin second half strike hands Georgetown title

GFF/K and S /MCYS Bounce Back football classic...

Jan 03, 2021

Barnwell disappointed not to be picked in depleted Windies ODI team

Barnwell disappointed not to be picked in...

Jan 03, 2021

KFC throws support behind GFF, K&S, MCYS Bounce Back Football

KFC throws support behind GFF, K&S, MCYS...

Jan 01, 2021

CGI name Squads for practice matches and Fitness Assessment

CGI name Squads for practice matches and Fitness...

Jan 01, 2021

GTT selected as telecommunications provider to Maraiko Bay Megaproject

GTT selected as telecommunications provider to...

Jan 01, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Bitter cook-up

    Kaieteur News – With no parties permitted this Old Year’s Eve, I was forced to revert to what most Guyanese do as... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]