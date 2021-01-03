Hire car driver dies before birth of third child

Kaieteur News – A hire car driver of West Coast Berbice is now dead after he lost control of his car and crashed into a fence.

Dead is Parmanand Kalamadeen, 27, of Lot 125 B Woodley Park Village, WCB.

Reports are that on Friday, January 1, at about 4am, on the Number 42 Public Road, Kalamadeen while driving hire car, HC 8700, owned by Winston Henriques, was proceeding east along the northern drive lane at a fast rate of speed.

He lost control of the vehicle and ran into a fence on the southern side, receiving injuries.

He was taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

Mother of the dead man, Jacqueline Oneil, 45, said her son has two children and his wife is currently pregnant, she is expected to give birth in a week.

“When I go in the mortuary and see he lie on the bed, I seh best me de dead because I know what kind of son I had,” she said while fighting back tears.

Investigations are ongoing.