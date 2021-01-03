Guyana’s ‘lawless’ giveaways force Brazil to bend over backwards to keep oil companies

Kaieteur News – Competition for investors in the petroleum industry has grown stiff in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the genesis of the global energy transition.With this shift, countries have had to ensure that as they work to ensure that their regulation is strong enough to prevent being robbed by oil companies. They would also offer terms and a system that is fair and attractive. Guyana has so far avoided striking this crucial balance between being an attractive investment destination and securing value for its people.The country received advice to negotiate fair oil contract terms for the Guyanese public and to use the sector’s formative years to develop Guyana’s regulatory capacity properly before the start of oil production.Instead, the David Granger administration gave away one of the world’s most valuable oil blocks – the Stabroek block – at extremely generous fiscal terms, and approved two oil developments without conducting timely financial audits and securing necessary protections for the environment.Consequently, other oil producing nations have become pressured to relax their strict industry protections and requirements to compete.Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Roberto Castello Branco, of Brazil’s state-owned oil company, Petrobras, threatened Brazil late last year to set the company’s sights on Guyana, if the government took too long to issue environmental permits to drill in Brazil’s Fox do Amazonas Basin, according to S&P Global Platts.The energy industry information provider reported Branco as saying: “This has to be resolved,” during an address at the Rio Oil & Gas 2020 digital conference. “We have big oil prospects there, and we’re prohibited while Guyana is enjoying a moment and opening up,” he reportedly added.S&P went on to report, on December 31, 2020 that Brazil is eyeing more industry reforms to lure investors, amidst a series of moves already made. The firm said that Brazil needs to buck up to remain one of the world’s top destinations for energy investments.Platts said that Brazil’s Congress is expected to debate potential changes to the production sharing regime during the next session, which would allow the National Policy Energy Council, or CNPE, to determine whether oil blocks would be sold under the production sharing or concession models.Platts reported Brazil’s mines and energy minister, Bento Albuquerque as saying that the country may trend towards the sale of oil blocks under the concession regime, as opposed to the PSA regime, given the current global scenario.With the concession regime, the oil companies pay royalties and special-participation taxes on the petroleum produced, as opposed to the PSA regime, under which they deliver a set percentage of the profit oil to Brazil’s government and includes oversight from the government management company. The concession regime is seen as favourable.According to Platts, Brazil has also had to reduce requirements for oil companies to use locally procured goods and services, which caused delays.The country struggles with other issues which cause delays, such as strict environmental and other regulations. Platts reported Brazilian officials as saying that the current scenario will require flexibility as Brazil grapples with fierce competition from other oil producers, including neighbours like Guyana and Uruguay.Guyana has been handing out permits quickly, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that the infant oil producer has been managing its oil sector expertly.Under the Granger administration, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) granted a permit to ExxonMobil on the same day that it received the 1,500 page environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the Liza Phase One project. The regulator was later sued for giving ExxonMobil a 20-year permit, when the law only allows for five-year permits to be issued. That lawsuit was successful. Evidently, the EPA has been quick to grant permits without conducting complete reviews, and with terms that are not necessarily in-keeping with the law.On the other hand, the Irfaan Ali administration, since assuming office, has been criticized for the manner in which it goes about conducting reviews.The Government hired former Premier of Alberta, Canada, Alison Redford, to head the Payara project review team. Redford was forced to resign from politics after she mismanaged public funds while in office. The hiring of the former premier is further complicated by the fact that she benefitted from thousands of Canadian dollars donated to her party by an ExxonMobil subsidiary in Canada, called Imperial Oil. This raised questions about whether Redford held a conflict of interest in her review of Exxon’s US$9B Payara project.The product of her review gave no finality to two of the controversial environmental infractions committed by ExxonMobil in the Stabroek Block, the dumping of thousands of barrels of produced water every day, and the flaring of over 12 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The PPP/C government handed out the permits just six weeks after she began her review.This is the kind of lax regulatory system and overt generosity Brazil is now forced to compete with.Brazil, with its maturity in oil and years of securing hundreds of millions of US dollars in signing bonuses is continuously executing and mulling a wave of industry reforms to keep its leading status in the industry.