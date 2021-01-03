Family offers reward as city businessman remains hospitalized from hit-and-run

Kaieteur News – The owner of USA Styles & Fashion is now hospitalized, after he was struck down by a speeding car in front of Palm Court on Boxing Day night.

Hospitalized is Deodat Ramsamooj, 63, a father of two of Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

Based on information received, the accident occurred at around 20: 27 hrs. at the intersection of the western carriageway of Main and Middle Streets.

According to a video footage seen by Kaieteur News, Ramsamooj was seen standing a little distance from the entrance of Palm Court, attempting to cross Main Street.

A white car, which was travelling north along the western carriageway of Main Street at a fast rate of speed, ended up colliding with the man.

As a result, the businessman fell some distance away from where he stood.

Based on the police report, Ramsamooj was picked up in a conscious state by the medical personnel from the Guyana Fire Service and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

He was admitted for emergency surgery.

According to the police, checks were made for witnesses, by no one came forward. The police are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the accident for details on the driver. Investigations are still ongoing.

Speaking with this publication, the man’s wife related that she, her husband and their children were at a family gathering at a relative in Kitty, earlier that evening.

She disclosed that her husband informed her that he was stepping out for a bit.

Approximately at 20:45 hrs., she received a call from a family friend who told her of the accident, indicating to her that her husband may have been involved.

After the call, she went to the GPHC and saw her husband in a critical state.

The woman explained that her husband is suffering a broken right arm and leg, displaced pelvis, neck injuries, fractured ribs and injuries to the head.

According to the woman her husband has not fully regained consciousness. She also disclosed that since the night of the accident, the police have not yet given any information on the driver of the motorcar.

The wife told this publication that she has decided to offer a reward to anyone who witnessed the accident or may have any information relating to the driver.

Persons can contact her on telephone numbers 614-4077 or 662-2826.