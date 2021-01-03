Family blazes hospital after chopped labourer sent away twice ends up dying

– suspect turns himself in; mother in custody for hiding murder weapon

Kaieteur News – Just a day before the New Year broke, a 58-year-old man lost his life after he was chopped to the head and reportedly beaten.

Dead is Arjunan Andiappan called ‘Keks,’ a labourer, of Kalabash Creek, East Berbice.

The incident occurred at Wallace Street, East Canje, Berbice.

Kaieteur News was informed that the suspect has since turned himself over to the police and that his mother is also in custody for allegedly stashing the murder weapon.

Sister of the dead man, Tangitree Balgobin, 61, of 163 New Street, Cumberland, told reporters that on Friday, she gave her brother lunch and he left and went to Wallace Street.

While he was heading back, he stopped to speak with a man on a motorcycle “and some guys.”

It was while he was speaking to the men that the suspect rushed out from his yard “just so and give him a chop on the head and I don’t know how much more lash because the police said he has multiple injuries in the head.”

The sister said that when she was informed, she went to the location where her brother was and there she saw him with wounds to his head and blood streaming down.

“When I went, the boy (attacker) mother come out and seh she gonna take him to the hospital and I told her I will take him because is my brother, so I come home to change and when I go back, they done leff with he for the hospital,” the sister said.

According to Balgobin, while she was heading to the hospital she saw the woman with her brother returning and the woman told her that he was treated by the doctors.

Balgobin said her brother was still bleeding. She questioned why he was not admitted.

She decided to jump in the car and take her brother to the Reliance Police Station.

There the police gave her a medical to take him back to the New Amsterdam hospital.

There, the doctors told her that her brother was already treated and they sent her away with him.

“When we brought him home, he start bleed more and we take he back to the hospital and then dem admit he but then dem say they can’t do nothing and he died later,” she said.

Balgobin told reporters that when she inquired from the men who her brother was chatting with, they told her that her brother and the suspect had no argument prior.

She believes that if the doctors had admitted her brother the first time he was taken to the hospital he may have been saved.