COVID-19 survivor/Palms resident turns 106

Kaieteur News – She made headlines in June 2020 for being the oldest person in Guyana to survive COVID-19. Now seven months later, Zorie De Mattos is celebrating another milestone.

On Friday, January 1, 2021, she celebrated her 106th birthday.

De Mattos, who is a resident of the Palms Elderly Care Facility, was surrounded by the dedicated team who takes care of her on a daily basis. She also received a hamper filled with her favourite snacks from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

Dr. Vindhya Persaud, the subject Minister, congratulated the centenarian, adding “Ms. De Mattos’ longevity is a testament of our commitment to quality care for the elderly. Happy birthday, you are one feisty woman.”

De Mattos has no known relatives and has been a resident of the Palms since 1969.