Big Man close-marking Shaart Man

January 3rd, 2021
Jan 03, 2021 Dem Boys Seh
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De Shaart Man getting close-mark by de Big Man. He bin think that he would ah get he own Ministry. But de Big Man seh nah. He want keep an eye pun he because he know de Shaart Man is good friend with de Kingmaker. So fuh de fuss time in Guyana history, one of de most important office in de land nah get wan appointee. Dat tell its own story about in-fighting and insecurity.
Dem boys know that certain announcement does gat to be mek by de Shaart Man, but on Thursday, de Big Man steal de Shaart Man thunder. Before de Shaart Man can talk, de Big Man does do what he gat fuh do.
Dem boys looking forward to who gun get promote and who gun get demote. Dem boys hear dat de Big Man nah please with some of dem blow-blow people around he. He right. Dem boys believe dat some of dem is sheer blow-blow. Whole day all de doing is putting up dem nice face pun Facebook. Dem going around de place like Santa Claus and dem tekking out picture and calling that wuk.
Dem boys feel is time fuh a reshuffling of de pack because some of dem nah ready yet.
Dem just posing in position. Some of dem nah know what fuh do and some of dem nah gat any new ideas fuh offer people. Dem trading pun dem nice face.
So dem boys hoping that even though de Big Man keeping the Shaart Man on a short leash, he should pay attention to dem blow-blow persons around him. Dem is dead weight.
Talk half and tek a guess who gun get de axe fuss.
