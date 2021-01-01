Wakenaam man committed to stand trial for attempted murder

Kaieteur News – A Wakenaam man was on Wednesday committed to stand trial in the Suddie High Court for the attempted murder of 65-year-old Thakur Lokram of Sans Soucie, Wakenaam, Essequibo Islands.

The accused, Franklin Griffith, 34, a farmer of Sans Soucie Wakenaam, is currently out on $800,000, bail which was granted to him on his first court appearance.

The preliminary inquiry (PI) of the matter was conducted by Magistrate Esther Sam in the Wakenaam Magistrate’s Court. On Wednesday, Magistrate Sam ruled that there is sufficient evidence against Griffith for the offence he is charged for. As such, Griffith was committed to stand trial at the next practical session at the Suddie High Court.

It is alleged that on February 23, 2020, at Sans Soucie, Wakenaam, with intent to commit murder, Griffith caused grievous bodily harm onto Lokram during an altercation. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

According to the facts of the charge, Griffith and Lokram were involved in a heated argument when Griffith allegedly pulled out a chopper and dealt the pensioner several chops about his body inflicting wounds to his head, face, shoulder and left hand.

Lokram was picked up and rushed to the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital, but was later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital due to the nature of his injuries.

The matter was reported and Griffith was later arrested and subsequently charged with attempted murder.