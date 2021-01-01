Wakenaam man committed to stand trial for attempted murder

Latest update January 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 01, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A Wakenaam man was on Wednesday committed to stand trial in the Suddie High Court for the attempted murder of 65-year-old Thakur Lokram of Sans Soucie, Wakenaam, Essequibo Islands.
The accused, Franklin Griffith, 34, a farmer of Sans Soucie Wakenaam, is currently out on $800,000, bail which was granted to him on his first court appearance.
The preliminary inquiry (PI) of the matter was conducted by Magistrate Esther Sam in the Wakenaam Magistrate’s Court. On Wednesday, Magistrate Sam ruled that there is sufficient evidence against Griffith for the offence he is charged for. As such, Griffith was committed to stand trial at the next practical session at the Suddie High Court.
It is alleged that on February 23, 2020, at Sans Soucie, Wakenaam, with intent to commit murder, Griffith caused grievous bodily harm onto Lokram during an altercation. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge.
According to the facts of the charge, Griffith and Lokram were involved in a heated argument when Griffith allegedly pulled out a chopper and dealt the pensioner several chops about his body inflicting wounds to his head, face, shoulder and left hand.
Lokram was picked up and rushed to the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital, but was later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital due to the nature of his injuries.
The matter was reported and Griffith was later arrested and subsequently charged with attempted murder.
Jan 01, 2021Kaieteur News – Beharry’s Restaurant Holdings under its KFC franchise banner gifted an early New Year’s present yesterday to the tournament organizers, Guyana Football Federation, Kashif...
Jan 01, 2021
Jan 01, 2021
Jan 01, 2021
Jan 01, 2021
Jan 01, 2021
Kaieteur News – Today begins a long look back at one of the worst years in both British Guiana and Guyana – 2020.... more
Kaieteur News – The political strongman attracts a special adulation. The more authoritarian and ruthless a leader... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]