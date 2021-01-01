Taxi driver on $300,000 bail for Durban Street dragging death

Kaieteur News – Kester Lewis, a 29-year-old man who allegedly knocked down and killed an East Coast Demerara (ECD) man on Durban Street, was charged with manslaughter yesterday and placed on $300,000 bail.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where the matter was heard.

Lewis killed David Barclay, 29, of Triumph, ECD on Sunday, December 27, following a row over $700 on Durban Street, Lodge.

The police in a statement had said that the victim, David Barclay, had approached the Lewis, who was believed to be a mechanic, to fix his vehicle after it encountered problems on Durban Street.

In court, Lewis’ attorney-at-law gave his occupation as an electrical salesman. They said that, “the victim approached the suspect in a bid to have a tyre on his vehicle repaired, and in the process of making a payment; an argument ensued over the said payment, during which the suspect took a knife and slashed a tyre on the victim’s car.”

Lewis told the police that after the argument, he jumped into his vehicle and while driving off, Barclay jumped onto the right side door and held onto him, causing him to lose control. He crashed into several vehicles that were parked.

But new details had emerged stating that Lewis was operating as a taxi driver that morning and took Barclay home for a spare tyre and upon returning to Durban Street with the spare tyre, Lewis requested $4,000 for the fare.

Barclay gave him $5,000. However, Lewis claimed he did not have change. Barclay then gave him $3,300 and an outburst over the short money began.

Further, it was stated that Barclay then went to his car where he left his child’s mother to find more change and Lewis took out a knife and slashed the spare tyre, which led to a heated argument between the two.

Lewis then got into his car and when Barclay attempted to snatch him from the window, Lewis held on to Barclay and dro

ve into five cars that were parked.

Video footage seen by this newspaper showed Barclay’s child mother holding his motionless body, screaming for help.

Meanwhile, Lewis is set to appear in court again on January 25.