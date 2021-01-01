RDC employee who accosted estranged wife in front of police station remanded

– admitted to the National Psychiatric Hospital.

Kaieteur News – The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Region 6 employee, who was on Tuesday arrested for threatening his reputed wife with knives, was on Wednesday slapped with two charges.

Godwin Allicock was charged with threatening behaviour and possession of offensive weapons (two knives). He made his first court appearance at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh and pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Magistrate Hugh ordered that he undergo a mental evaluation and was remanded until January 5, 2021.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News was informed by Commander Jairam Ramlakhan, that Allicock is presently at the National Psychiatric Hospital in Fort Canje, Berbice.

In addition, the Regional Chairman, David Armogan, had also confirmed with this publication that Allicock will be dismissed. “We do not condone such things. That is very serious, so following disciplinary actions, he will be dismissed.”

Godwin Allicock, whose last known address is Rose Hall Town, was arrested on Tuesday after he armed himself with knives and threatened his reputed wife in the vicinity of the New Amsterdam Police Station.

It was reported by a police source that the night prior to the incident, Allicock broke into the woman’s home and fell asleep. Upon finding him in the house, the woman decided to file a report with the police, since as they were separated.

According to the police, the woman and suspect works at the RDC and it was while she was making her way into work that she saw the suspect also entering the compound. She told the police that she immediately left the location and returned to the station, but Allicock reportedly followed her and jumped in the taxi with two knives in hand.

It was the taxi driver who assisted the woman by getting her safely to the station. The taxi driver pulled a cutlass from his car to protect the woman.

It was at the station that Allicock rushed up to her and began to threaten her, with the knives in his hand. Ranks made attempts to arrest him but he escaped.

The police immediately launched a search and soon after arrested the man.

A police source revealed that a bottle containing poisonous substance and two knives were retrieved from the suspect.

Kaieteur News was reliably informed that on one of the knives Tuesday’s date was stamped on.