One fined, one granted bail, other still to be located

ERC takes legal action against defaulters…

Kaieteur News – The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), has finally commenced taking legal action against persons who were found inciting racial or ethnic violence or hatred among Guyanese.

Recently, three individuals were charged for their conduct and words in accordance to the Racial Hostility Act. Through attorney-at-law Stanley Moore, S.C, the Commission filed the complaints in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court in December 2020.

While two of the individuals had already made their court appearance, the ERC and the police are still making efforts to serve the third alleged defaulter. The defendants, John Gobin and Steve Anthony Barakat appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Rhondel Weever, on December 9, 2020.

According to a press release, based on the specific nature of the conduct and words, the charges were laid. The charges include causing ethnic/racial violence or hatred and exciting hostility or ill-will on the basis of race.

Gobin pleaded guilty to the charge and he was fined $20,000, after which Magistrate Weever warned him not to repeat the offence or publish any similar material in the future.

Meanwhile, Barakat pleaded not guilty to the charge and was placed on $30,000 bail. Attorney-at-Law Latchmie Rahamat, is representing Barakat. He is expected to make his next court appearance on January 20, 2021 for trial.

The release also stated that the third defaulter, Lashona Chester, is yet to be served despite vigorous attempts to locate her. Magistrate Weever ordered that steps be taken to summon her again and adjourned Chester’s case to January 20, 2021.