Latest update January 1st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

One fined, one granted bail, other still to be located

Jan 01, 2021 News

ERC takes legal action against defaulters…

Charged: John Gobin.

Kaieteur News – The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), has finally commenced taking legal action against persons who were found inciting racial or ethnic violence or hatred among Guyanese.
Recently, three individuals were charged for their conduct and words in accordance to the Racial Hostility Act. Through attorney-at-law Stanley Moore, S.C, the Commission filed the complaints in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court in December 2020.
While two of the individuals had already made their court appearance, the ERC and the police are still making efforts to serve the third alleged defaulter. The defendants, John Gobin and Steve Anthony Barakat appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Rhondel Weever, on December 9, 2020.
According to a press release, based on the specific nature of the conduct and words, the charges were laid. The charges include causing ethnic/racial violence or hatred and exciting hostility or ill-will on the basis of race.
Gobin pleaded guilty to the charge and he was fined $20,000, after which Magistrate Weever warned him not to repeat the offence or publish any similar material in the future.
Meanwhile, Barakat pleaded not guilty to the charge and was placed on $30,000 bail. Attorney-at-Law Latchmie Rahamat, is representing Barakat. He is expected to make his next court appearance on January 20, 2021 for trial.
The release also stated that the third defaulter, Lashona Chester, is yet to be served despite vigorous attempts to locate her. Magistrate Weever ordered that steps be taken to summon her again and adjourned Chester’s case to January 20, 2021.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

KFC throws support behind GFF, K&S, MCYS Bounce Back Football

KFC throws support behind GFF, K&S, MCYS Bounce Back Football

Jan 01, 2021

Kaieteur News – Beharry’s Restaurant Holdings under its KFC franchise banner gifted an early New Year’s present yesterday to the tournament organizers, Guyana Football Federation, Kashif...
Read More
CGI name Squads for practice matches and Fitness Assessment

CGI name Squads for practice matches and Fitness...

Jan 01, 2021

GTT selected as telecommunications provider to Maraiko Bay Megaproject

GTT selected as telecommunications provider to...

Jan 01, 2021

Dominoes action set for Turning Point today

Dominoes action set for Turning Point today

Jan 01, 2021

BCB invites clubs to register for 2021 Under-13 and Under-15 tournaments

BCB invites clubs to register for 2021 Under-13...

Jan 01, 2021

Archery Guyana certifies first batch of National Archery Judges

Archery Guyana certifies first batch of National...

Jan 01, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Democracy under siege

    Kaieteur News – The political strongman attracts a special adulation. The more authoritarian and ruthless a leader... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]