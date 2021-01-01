KFC throws support behind GFF, K&S, MCYS Bounce Back Football

Kaieteur News – Beharry’s Restaurant Holdings under its KFC franchise banner gifted an early New Year’s present yesterday to the tournament organizers, Guyana Football Federation, Kashif and Shanghai and Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports, becoming the latest sponsor of the Bounce Back Football tournament, which concludes tonight.

Restaurant Manager, Wendy Fernandes presented a sponsorship cheque to co-founder of the K&S Organization, Kashif Muhammad in the presence of Minister of Sport, Charles Ramson Jr and others.

The Linden All Stars and the GT All Stars will clash in the ‘Bounce Back’ final this evening at the National Stadium. The finals will be broadcast live from 18:00hrs on NCN, E-Networks and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport Facebook page.

In their previous matchups on Tuesday, the ballers from the Mining Town powered past the East Coast All Stars 4-2, while their counterparts from the city edged the West Side All Stars 3-2 to set up a grand finale.

The winner will pocket $1M, the champions’ trophy and bragging rights, while the runner up will take home half that amount in the fixture which is a collaborative effort involving the GFF, K&S and MCYS.