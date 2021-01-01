Kaieteur News – May the Peace and Blessing of our Creator be upon you as we embark on this New Year 2021. We will certainly need it.
Our country is in deep problems. Our political leaders have pawned our future to the oil companies. The agreements, which they signed have shackled our nation and deprived us of our entitlements.
The new year should not blindside us from this reality. We must not be diverted or distracted from that which is most important to us – ensuring a better life for us and our children. In this new year, we cannot sit back and allow this unacceptable state of affairs to continue. We have to make it right.
As we press for better terms for our oil wealth, we must insist on more effective policing of oil exploration and production. Proper audits are a must. We must not be gullible and accept whatever the oil companies throw at us.
The gaping policy gaps should be filled. The failure to devise a National Oil Depletion Policy effectively hands the management of our oil resources to the oil companies, and exposes future generations to a future of want and need. The absence of a robust Local Content Policy limits local participation in the industry. A new Petroleum Act is long overdue to safeguard our resources and to ensure greater transparency and accountability.
Kaieteur News will continue to be the advocate for these things in 2021.
We thank you for your support during the past year. And we look forward to continuously provide you our readers with the same fearless reporting and opinions, as we did in 2020.
A Happy New Year! Keep the faith!
Happy New Year!
